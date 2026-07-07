Morning Wrap: AI stocks sell-off (07.07.2026)

Following relatively upbeat Monday trading , Nasdaq 100 futures are down by over 1%. Sentiment surrounding leaders of the AI revolution, companies that have recorded the largest gains to date, is deteriorating once again.

Following relatively upbeat Monday trading , Nasdaq 100 futures are down by over 1%. Sentiment surrounding leaders of the AI revolution, companies that have recorded the largest gains to date, is deteriorating once again.

Following relatively upbeat Monday trading , Nasdaq 100 futures are down by over 1%. Sentiment surrounding leaders of the AI revolution, companies that have recorded the largest gains to date, is deteriorating once again.

Following relatively upbeat Monday trading , Nasdaq 100 futures are down by over 1%. Sentiment surrounding leaders of the AI revolution, companies that have recorded the largest gains to date, is deteriorating once again.

Following relatively upbeat Monday trading , Nasdaq 100 futures are down by over 1%. Sentiment surrounding leaders of the AI revolution, companies that have recorded the largest gains to date, is deteriorating once again.

Following relatively upbeat Monday trading , Nasdaq 100 futures are down by over 1%. Sentiment surrounding leaders of the AI revolution, companies that have recorded the largest gains to date, is deteriorating once again.

The trigger for the selloff was Samsung’s preliminary Q2 results. Record operating profit ($58.4 billion) and record revenue ($112 billion) proved insufficient to satisfy investors. Expectations were set higher, and an extremely positive scenario was already priced into the stock. Following the publication, shares are falling by nearly 10%.

The trigger for the selloff was Samsung’s preliminary Q2 results. Record operating profit ($58.4 billion) and record revenue ($112 billion) proved insufficient to satisfy investors. Expectations were set higher, and an extremely positive scenario was already priced into the stock. Following the publication, shares are falling by nearly 10%.

The trigger for the selloff was Samsung’s preliminary Q2 results. Record operating profit ($58.4 billion) and record revenue ($112 billion) proved insufficient to satisfy investors. Expectations were set higher, and an extremely positive scenario was already priced into the stock. Following the publication, shares are falling by nearly 10%.

The trigger for the selloff was Samsung’s preliminary Q2 results. Record operating profit ($58.4 billion) and record revenue ($112 billion) proved insufficient to satisfy investors. Expectations were set higher, and an extremely positive scenario was already priced into the stock. Following the publication, shares are falling by nearly 10%.

The trigger for the selloff was Samsung’s preliminary Q2 results. Record operating profit ($58.4 billion) and record revenue ($112 billion) proved insufficient to satisfy investors. Expectations were set higher, and an extremely positive scenario was already priced into the stock. Following the publication, shares are falling by nearly 10%.

The trigger for the selloff was Samsung’s preliminary Q2 results. Record operating profit ($58.4 billion) and record revenue ($112 billion) proved insufficient to satisfy investors. Expectations were set higher, and an extremely positive scenario was already priced into the stock. Following the publication, shares are falling by nearly 10%.

Following Samsung’s lead, the entire Korean KOSPI index has followed suit. The selloff was once again so significant that trading was halted for 20 minutes. Currently, the decline stands at 6% on a daily basis.

Following Samsung’s lead, the entire Korean KOSPI index has followed suit. The selloff was once again so significant that trading was halted for 20 minutes. Currently, the decline stands at 6% on a daily basis.

Following Samsung’s lead, the entire Korean KOSPI index has followed suit. The selloff was once again so significant that trading was halted for 20 minutes. Currently, the decline stands at 6% on a daily basis.

Following Samsung’s lead, the entire Korean KOSPI index has followed suit. The selloff was once again so significant that trading was halted for 20 minutes. Currently, the decline stands at 6% on a daily basis.

Following Samsung’s lead, the entire Korean KOSPI index has followed suit. The selloff was once again so significant that trading was halted for 20 minutes. Currently, the decline stands at 6% on a daily basis.

Following Samsung’s lead, the entire Korean KOSPI index has followed suit. The selloff was once again so significant that trading was halted for 20 minutes. Currently, the decline stands at 6% on a daily basis.