Morning Wrap: Nvidia and Microsoft are electrifying the markets this morning ⚡

The U.S.-Iran conflict is entering its fourth month with no breakthrough in sight. Trump said he is "in no hurry" to reach an agreement and warned that military action could resume if talks break down. On Truth Social, he urged politicians to be patient, assuring them, "It will all end well."

Reports of Iranian President Pezeshkian’s resignation sent shockwaves through the markets. He reportedly informed the Supreme Leader that the IRGC had taken control of decision-making, rendering the presidency a ceremonial role. Iranian state media dismissed the report as “foreign propaganda,” but the markets took the news seriously—since the U.S. had been negotiating with Iran’s civilian Foreign Ministry, which may not have had the IRGC’s mandate, any agreement is now in question.

The U.S. and Iran are accusing each other of new strikes. The U.S. military carried out "self-defense" strikes against Iranian radar sites and drones, and Iran responded with an attack on an airbase. Rubio spoke with Lebanese President Aoun and Netanyahu about “gradual de-escalation,” but the US claims that Hezbollah blocked the agreement on Tehran’s orders. Another attempt to shoot down a ballistic missile near the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait has been reported.