🎉Morning Wrap – Nvidia and Trump Boost Market Sentiment (21.05.2026)

Brent crude prices experienced a sell-off of over 5% yesterday, a direct reaction to a post by Donald Trump on the Truth Social platform. Trump indicated that peace negotiations between the US and Iran have entered their final phase, while reports incoming from Tehran confirm that Iran is currently analyzing the proposals made by the United States.

Brent crude prices experienced a sell-off of over 5% yesterday, a direct reaction to a post by Donald Trump on the Truth Social platform. Trump indicated that peace negotiations between the US and Iran have entered their final phase, while reports incoming from Tehran confirm that Iran is currently analyzing the proposals made by the United States.

Brent crude prices experienced a sell-off of over 5% yesterday, a direct reaction to a post by Donald Trump on the Truth Social platform. Trump indicated that peace negotiations between the US and Iran have entered their final phase, while reports incoming from Tehran confirm that Iran is currently analyzing the proposals made by the United States.

Brent crude prices experienced a sell-off of over 5% yesterday, a direct reaction to a post by Donald Trump on the Truth Social platform. Trump indicated that peace negotiations between the US and Iran have entered their final phase, while reports incoming from Tehran confirm that Iran is currently analyzing the proposals made by the United States.

Brent crude prices experienced a sell-off of over 5% yesterday, a direct reaction to a post by Donald Trump on the Truth Social platform. Trump indicated that peace negotiations between the US and Iran have entered their final phase, while reports incoming from Tehran confirm that Iran is currently analyzing the proposals made by the United States.

Brent crude prices experienced a sell-off of over 5% yesterday, a direct reaction to a post by Donald Trump on the Truth Social platform. Trump indicated that peace negotiations between the US and Iran have entered their final phase, while reports incoming from Tehran confirm that Iran is currently analyzing the proposals made by the United States.

However, regional tensions continue to be fueled by the fact that Iran has unilaterally declared a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, which also encompasses territorial waters under the jurisdiction of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

However, regional tensions continue to be fueled by the fact that Iran has unilaterally declared a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, which also encompasses territorial waters under the jurisdiction of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

However, regional tensions continue to be fueled by the fact that Iran has unilaterally declared a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, which also encompasses territorial waters under the jurisdiction of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

However, regional tensions continue to be fueled by the fact that Iran has unilaterally declared a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, which also encompasses territorial waters under the jurisdiction of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

However, regional tensions continue to be fueled by the fact that Iran has unilaterally declared a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, which also encompasses territorial waters under the jurisdiction of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

However, regional tensions continue to be fueled by the fact that Iran has unilaterally declared a control zone in the Strait of Hormuz, which also encompasses territorial waters under the jurisdiction of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.