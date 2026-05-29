Morning wrap: Oil declines, stock indices rise further (29.05.2026)

US index futures are edging higher in early trading today, while European equity futures are also posting modest gains, with the DAX (DE40) futures contract up 0.3%. EUR/USD is slightly lower, while Bitcoin is down 0.3% and continues to struggle to regain bullish momentum following the recent sharp sell-off. Oil prices have slipped below $92 per barrel, easing concerns over inflationary pressures and a further rise in bond yields.

Costco Wholesale reported fiscal Q3 earnings per share (EPS) of $4.93, slightly above the $4.91 consensus estimate, while revenue came in at $70.53 billion, beating analyst expectations of $69.62 billion. Comparable company-wide sales excluding gasoline prices and foreign exchange effects increased 6.6% year-over-year, marginally below market expectations of 6.7%.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that the United States has imposed the toughest sanctions on Russia of any country, particularly targeting Russian oil exports. He also stated that the US remains the global leader in artificial intelligence, is working closely with AI companies to balance innovation and regulatory safety, and expects the global oil market to remain well supplied, noting that nearly 2,000 ships are currently waiting to leave the Gulf region. Anthropic raised $65b in series H at $965b post-money valuation, reaching the new high ahead of the planned IPO in 2026.

(Summary in progress)

Source: xStation5