Morning wrap: Sentiment on Wall Street slightly eases, US dollar under pressure (14.04.2026)

- US index futures are trading slightly lower today, but they continue to maintain a strong upward trend; the US500 is hovering near 6,920 points, around 100 points below its all-time high.
- The key macro data releases today will include US small business sentiment (NFIB) at 11 AM GMT, ADP employment data, and most importantly the US March PPI inflation reading at 1:30 PM GMT. Israel is also set to begin negotiations with Lebanon, while numerous central bankers from both the Fed and the ECB are scheduled to speak on the economy.
- China’s Hang Seng has erased a significant portion of its recent gains. March data showed export growth of 2.5% YoY, well below forecasts of 8.6% and sharply down from 39.6% YoY in February. Imports rose by 27.8%, compared to expectations of 13.9% and 13.8% previously. The trade balance fell to $51.13 billion in March, versus forecasts of $107.55 billion and $90.98 billion previously.
- Expectations for the upcoming US earnings season are high; analysts have raised their profit forecasts in recent months. According to Morgan Stanley, the average price-to-earnings ratio for S&P 500 companies has declined by 18%.
- According to US Energy Secretary Wright, a major US company is expected to soon announce an increase in oil production in Venezuela. Nvidia has denied reports of a potential acquisition of computer and laptop manufacturer Dell.
US500 and USDIDX (charts, daily timeframe)
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Stocks back in the green on hopes for US-Iran talks, dollar resumes losing streak (13.04.2026)
📈 US2000 rebounds 1%
Precious metals back in red 📉 GOLD and SILVER pressured by dollar demand 🟡
How big is the threat to European airlines?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.