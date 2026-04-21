Morning wrap: Wall Street gains amid hopes of renewed US–Iran talks🗽

- Global markets resumed an upward trajectory after a brief pause, as signals that Iran may enter negotiations with the US improved investor sentiment. This development raised expectations for a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East ahead of the approaching ceasefire deadline. At the same time, oil prices remained under downward pressure.
- On Tuesday, the MSCI All Country World Index edged up 0.1%, supported by easing geopolitical risks and a renewed wave of optimism סביב the AI sector, which once again fueled gains across Asian equities. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures (US500) are up 0.15%, holding at 7,160 points.
- It is worth noting that the index’s previous 11-session rally came to an end on Monday. This marked the longest winning streak in five years, although heightened tensions in the Middle East over the weekend temporarily undermined confidence in a near-term resolution.
- Within the region, South Korea stood out, with its equity market climbing to fresh record highs. At the same time, Apple shares came under pressure in after-hours US trading following news of a leadership transition at the company.
- Equity index futures संकेत that the positive momentum from Asia may carry over into European markets and Wall Street.
- Precious metals saw a corrective move. Gold declined by 0.6% to around $4,800 per ounce, while silver dropped 1% to approximately $78.90 per ounce.
- Weaker sentiment was also visible in the digital asset space, with Bitcoin retreating to around $75,750.
- In Asia, the technology sector remained the primary growth driver. The MSCI tech index advanced by 2.4%, extending its year-to-date gains to over 38%.
- The strength in semiconductors was ранее confirmed by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which recorded its 14th consecutive session of gains. Such a streak was previously observed only in 2014.
- On the corporate front, Amazon and Anthropic drew attention. The companies plan to expand AI inference capabilities across Asia and Europe, with Anthropic set to allocate over $100 billion toward AWS technologies.
- Additionally, Amazon signaled a potential investment of up to $25 billion in Anthropic, which markets interpret as another indication of intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence space.
- Regarding Apple, it was announced that John Ternus will take over as CEO, while Tim Cook transitions to the role of executive chairman. According to the company, Cook will continue to support selected areas of operations, including engagement with global policymakers.
US500 chart (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
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