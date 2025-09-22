NATGAS down nearly 3% on inventory surplus 📉

NATGAS futures continue to decline on Monday, with prices falling nearly 3% on the Nymex, currently sitting around 2.820, pressured by ample supply, weaker LNG exports and soft weather.

According to the Thursday's report, U.S. natural gas inventories rose 90 BCF for the week ending Sept. 12, surpassing expectations and the five-year average, while daily consumption eased to 98.5 BCF due to milder weather and lower residential/commercial demand.Total stocks now stand 6.3% above the five-year norm, providing a substantial buffer heading into winter.

Abundant storage and steady U.S. output limit downside risks, though warmer weather may temporarily lift power-sector demand. Long-term trends like rising LNG exports, industrial consumption, and global electrification may support a structurally stronger market into 2026.

Source: xStation5