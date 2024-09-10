📈NATGAS rebounds 4.5%

Natural gas future gain as agencies increase Francine to cat. 2 hurricane before US landfall 🚩
Henry Hub (NATGAS) natural gas futures have halted declines and are rebounding more than 4.5%, as traders prepare for the hurricane to hit the US East Coast. The U.S. National Hurricane Center indicates that the path for Hurricane Francine will pass through the key LNG-producing territories of Louisiana and Texas; the expected route has been revised more toward the east. Metereological agencies have raised the expected strength of the hurricane, in recent hours.
- Flows on Tuesday morning, at U.S. LNG terminals, fell by 12.6 billion cubic feet and appeared to be down 1.1% from the previous week. Francine, however, is yet to reach the US coast. The hurricane could last up to several days;
- As a result, the market is discounting the news today, as well as Francine's elevation to Category 2 hurricane; oil is losing in the face of expected lower demand at refineries, in the region and gas prices are rising on a wave of supply concerns at key LNG terminals Freeport, Cheniere, Calcasieu, Cameron and Plaquemines located in the region. According to Bloomberg sources, the latter two terminals have already seen sharply lower and zero gas flows, respectively
Source: KPRC, Click2Houston
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
NATGAS (M15 interval)
A breakout above $2.15 per MMBtu could open a path for the bulls toward $2.30, but a potentially temporary and minor impact from Francine could initiate another 1:1 downward correction and lead to a test of the $2.12 area on NATGAS. Demand in Asia remains subdued, with Asian LNG futures, for November, trading at a discount to October (backwardation). Filling of European gas storage facilities is at a seasonal high, at 93% vs. 86% 5-year average.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.