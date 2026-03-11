Read more
12:38 · 11 March 2026

Nebius shares surge 10% amid Nvidia $2 bln investment 📈

Nvidia (NVDA.US) announced that it will invest $2 billion in the technology company Nebius (NBIS.US). The investment is intended to support the company’s full range of AI services in an intelligent cloud computing environment.

Nebius shares are up 10% following the news, which investors interpret as confirmation of the company’s strong service offering and its potential for long-term benefits stemming from the business agreement.

