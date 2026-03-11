Nebius shares surge 10% amid Nvidia $2 bln investment 📈

Nebius shares are up 10% following the news, which investors interpret as confirmation of the company’s strong service offering and its potential for long-term benefits stemming from the business agreement.
Source: xStation5
Adobe Faces AI and Leadership Change. Record Results, Real Challenges
Why are equities ‘holding up’ in this crisis?
Market wrap: European stocks attempt to stabilize despite the surge in oil prices 🔍
Chubb to insure ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz 🗽 What does it mean for the company?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.