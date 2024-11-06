New Wave of Results: Trump Takes Texas and Ohio, Harris Triumphs in New York

According to official AP News data, Trump leads 177 to 99, however none of the swing states have been called yet. Kamala Harris's New Victories:

New York (+28 electoral votes)

Colorado (+10 electoral votes)

Illinois (+19 electoral votes)

Donald Trump's New Victories:

Texas (+40 electoral votes)

Wyoming (+3 electoral votes)

Louisiana (+8 electoral votes)

South Dakota (+3 electoral votes)

North Dakota (+3 electoral votes)

Nebraska (+4 electoral votes)*

Kansas (+6 electoral votes)

Ohio (+17 electoral votes)

*In Nebraska's case, one electoral vote may be allocated separately due to the state's unique system.

Source: Bloomberg, Polymarket

The race remains intense, with key swing states still counting votes. Special attention is focused on the remaining undecided states that could determine the final election outcome. Data from Polymarket still indicates a Trump victory, with his lead increasing to 297 vs 241. Still, none of the key states have been officially confirmed. US500 continues to rise and is heading towards 5870. The next key level will be resistance at 5900, which would simultaneously allow for the closure of pre-election declines. Source: xStation