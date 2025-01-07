Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Next is top of the FTSE 100, as Nvidia reaches another record

08:58 7 January 2025

Next, the retailer, is the top performer on the FTSE 100 this morning and is higher by more than 4% after it posted a strong Christmas trading update and lifted profit guidance yet again. The market was not deterred by Next’s concerns around higher costs from the Budget, which bodes well for the UK’s largest retailers.

Next was the first of the main retailers in the UK to announce their Christmas trading figures and it has gone some way to easing fears about a weak consumer in the all-important ‘golden quarter’. Sales in the 9 weeks up to Christmas were higher by 5.7% on an adjusted basis. Next has a habit of raising its profit forecast, and it did so again today.  Full year pre-tax profit expectations were lifted to £1.08bn. The all-important golden quarter saw a major shift in consumer habits, and Next reported less footfall in its shops, retail sales fell by 2.1%. In contrast, online sales in the UK surged by 6.1%. This suggests that retailers with the biggest online presence will outperform this winter, and bodes well for Next’s competitors including M&S.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Next: concerns for the future fail to dent investor enthusiasm

Overseas online sales were also up by a third in Q4, although it expects overseas sales and UK sales to moderate in the coming year. 2024 was a good year for Next, however, its forecast was less bright. The company sees pretax profit at £1.046bn in the next 12 months, which is 1% below consensus and suggests a decline in profit levels vs the year before. This figure also takes account of £67mn in additional wage costs, an 8% jump, caused by changes included in the Labour budget. The company said that it cannot afford to absorb these prices, which means higher prices for the consumer in the year ahead, not something that the Bank of England wanted to hear. The company was scathing about the increase to employer national insurance included in last year’s Labour government’s Budget. Next added that this move will likely increase inflation and it could dent employment. This is further eroding the Labour government’s claim that it is the government of growth. Next’s results highlights some of the economic angst that has gripped the business community and weighed on business and economic confidence in the UK since the Labour government came into office. However, Next’s share price action suggests that the market is confident in Next’s ability to weather this storm, and it may also show some relief that the impact from the Budget was not as bad as expected.

Next’s results have buoyed the UK retail sector, and M&S, which reports its Christmas trading update on Thursday, is also one of the top 20 performers in the FTSE 100 so far on Tuesday. The consumer discretionary sector is a bright spot in an otherwise weak open for the UK index. This comes even though risk sentiment surged at the start of the week, and European stocks rose sharply.

EUR/USD: parity is put on ice for now, but it all depends on the ECB

The market is taking a breather on Tuesday, and European stock indices are also mostly lower as we wait for European inflation. So far, national inflation readings have been mixed. German inflation was higher than expected, while French inflation was weaker. The annual rate of CPI in France was 1.3%, defying forecasts of a rise to 1.5%. The monthly rate was 0.2%. Thus, while inflation is expected to rise in the currency bloc for December, a rise to 2.4% may be too rich after French inflation failed to budge last month. This is weighing slightly on the euro, and EUR/USD has backed away from the high so far this week around $1.0420. For now, this pair is holding above $1.04, however, the future direction could depend on how Eurozone CPI impacts Eurozone interest rate expectations. The market has scaled back January rate cut expectations. A 25bp rate cut is now expected, last week more than 25bps were expected. The market is still expecting Eurozone interest rates to end the year at 1.88%, however, this could move back above 2% if we get an upside inflation surprise that dents some of the ECB’s dovishness.

Nvidia: can anything stop the juggernaut?

Elsewhere, there was a renewed focus on the AI trade at the start of the week, and the Nasdaq surged on Monday. This has widened the gap between the S&P 500 market weighted index and the equal weighted S&P 500. Nvidia’s latest raft of new chips, software and services boosted the chip giant’s share price by 3% on Monday and pushed the share price to a new record high. It will be worth watching Nvidia’s price action on Tuesday. Will the raft of new products lead to another leg higher in the share price, potentially above $150? Some are concerned that tech stocks are too highly valued, however, a forward P/E ratio of 38x earnings is not that high for a tech company, analysts expect earnings and revenues to expand and new products beyond the Blackwell chip could also boost sales down the line. Thus, tech stocks may continue to lead the charge higher in US equity markets as we move through January.

It has also dashed hopes of a broadening out of the US stock market rally. However, more talk about Trump scaling back his tariff plans could see European shares play catch up, as they reacted positively to news that the new US President will focus his tariff plans on critical imports only.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

08.01.2025
09:02

Chart of the day - Bitcoin (08.01.2025)

Bitcoin extends its losses today, dropping another 1.00% following yesterday's sharp sell-off. The catalyst for yesterday’s decline was stronger-than-expected...

 07:35

Trump ushers in a new era of volatility, as market loses patience with Nvidia

A mixture of macro fears for inflation and concerns about what the next Trump presidency may hold are dominating markets as we move to the middle of the...

 07:03

BREAKING: EURUSD ticks lower after weak factory orders in germany 📌

07:00 AM GMT, Germany - Retail Sales Data for November: German Retail Sales: actual -0.6% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -1.5%...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator