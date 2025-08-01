Read more
NFP Live: Tariffs & Meme Stocks

11:54 1 August 2025

Join research director Kathleen Brooks at 13:20 BST to get the July Non Farm Payrolls report. Find out the latest data and get all of the market reaction live.

Join Kathleen here at 13:20 BST

US payrolls data will be released today at 13:30 BST. Analysts have been fairly downbeat on this report, which could puncture the narrative that the US economy is resilient in the face of tariff threats. The labour market data is not set to contract, however, the median estimate for the July data is 104k. The range of estimates is wide, between 0 – 170k, which suggests that today’s payrolls could go either way and is anyone’s guess. If it is a big miss, then there could be a move higher in bonds, and a fall in yields, which may weigh on the dollar’s dominance over the past month. The Dollar index is rising sharply as we lead up to payrolls, and is currently above 100.00, the highest level since May. US equity market futures are pointing to a much lower open, as the latest tariff news weighs on global risk appetite. However, a weak payrolls reading could lead to a recalibration of US rate cut expectations, which may ease the blow to US stocks at the end of this week.

Join Kathleen and find out about NFPs, tariffs and meme stocks. 

Market News

01.08.2025
18:45

Daily summary: Wall Street and dollar sell off on weak macro data (01.08.2025)

August begins with the topic of tariffs and disappointing macroeconomic data from the U.S., which are pushing American indices down from their recent...

 18:01

Three markets to watch next week (01.08.2025)

The final days of July brought increased volatility in the markets, driven on one hand by the hawkish stance of the Fed, and on the other by strong earnings...

 15:59

US OPEN: Tariffs and weak NFP ignite broad selloff (01.08.2025)

Wall Street takes a big step back on Friday as both tariffs effective date and jobs data continue to spoil the mood. Russell 2000 dips the most (US2000:...
