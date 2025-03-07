NFP MARKET LIVE

Join Kathleen NOW and find out the latest about US jobs data as it comes out, and the immediate market reaction.

It is worth noting that consumers’ confidence levels in the jobs market over the medium term has also trended lower in recent months. This means that the unemployment rate is also worth watching. Any uptick in the unemployment rate could trigger a broad bout of risk aversion. The market is expecting no change, and the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4%. Interestingly, the drop in immigration could limit any deterioration in wage growth, we may need to see some serious economic deterioration for wage growth to slow significantly. Wage growth is expected to hold steady at 4.1% for last month.

Payrolls is the last labour market indicator to be released before the Fed meeting on 18/19th March. Fed speakers have, on balance, been trending in a hawkish direction since October. However, in recent weeks there has been a notable increase in caution in Fed speakers’ comments, as the central bank waits to see the impact of the new Trump administration’s economic policies. We expect this tone of caution to continue when Jerome Powell speaks later on Friday. However, any comments about the impact of tariffs on US inflation pressures could have a large market reaction, especially for the dollar and bonds.