Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

NFP Preview

09:33 7 March 2025

Tariffs, payrolls and a tech recovery rally

European equities are following the US lower on Friday. The European equity space is a sea of red, with big declines across most sectors. The weakest performers include luxury stalwarts like Hermes, LVMH, Kerring and L’oreal, while ASML is managing to eke out a gain, as US tech stocks stage a recovery in the pre-market. There could be some respite later today, as US equity index futures are pointing to a higher open for US stocks after a strong sell off on Thursday.

European stocks continue to outperform US peers

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

European stocks have had a tough week; however, they are still outperforming their US peers. The S&P 500 is lower by more than 2% so far this week, while the Eurostoxx index is mostly flat, and the FTSE 100 is down 1.8%. On a currency adjusted basis, European stocks are easily outpacing their US peers as the dollar falls yet again on Friday. The dollar index is now at its weakest level since early November, and the precipitous fall shows no sign of slowing down.

US dollar loses its crown

US stocks might be dragging other markets with it, but the decline in the dollar has allowed the euro to roar back to life. EUR/USD is higher by 3.3% this week and is the second best performing currency in the G10. $1.10 is looking like the next major level for this pair. The currency has been boosted by Germany’s planned fiscal bazooka to reboot its flagging economy. Although the European bond market has stabilized at the end of the week, Eurozone sovereign yields have still surged 32 bps so far this week. The bond market does not seem to care about the details of Germany’s spending plans, the timeline or the fact it has been announced by Friedrich Merz, even though he has not yet managed to form a government. This could lead to a short-term recovery in bond yields, although the euro is continuing to rise, suggesting that the euro’s rise has untethered from Europe’s bond market.

Tarif Angst drives markets lower

The spike in volatility since the start of the year, has gained pace in March. This has happened at the same time as President Trump imposes more of his economic policy on the world. The markets are full of tariff angst. Team Trump’s chopping and changing when it comes to tariffs, is emblematic of an erratic policy response. The US is starting to look like the UK circa 2020-2025, which does not bode well for markets or investor confidence.

Tariff fears are no longer contained to inflation risks, they are now infiltrating growth fears. This means that the NFP report is not the only economic data point to watch today. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow  estimate for Q1 GDP will also be released later. Last week the estimate was revised sharply lower to -1.5%. This undoubtedly spurred market jitters and the stock market sell off that started in the US. Today’s reading could calm markets if the estimate is recalibrated higher.

What to expect from the NFP report

Whether that happens could depend on the outcome of today’/s payrolls report. See our preview below.

This Friday we will get the latest labour market data from the US. For now, economists expect the US labour market to create 160k jobs last month. This is a slight uptick on January’s figure of 143k, but it suggests a slowdown in labour market momentum since 2024. A strong labour market has been a key support for the US economy and for consumer spending, however, the push by Elon Musk and his colleagues at Doge to reduce the size of the government and to cut government spending risks weakening the labour market. While there have not yet been mass redundancies of Federal workers, there have been some, and there is also a hiring freeze. The government has been a key component of the labour market in recent years. Last month, the government boosted jobs growth by 32,000, we doubt that it will have the same impact in February.

Data from the US has been trending lower in recent months, and the Citi economic surprise index fell to its lowest level since September, as the US economic malaise continues. The deteriorating economic data has hindered US stock markets as growth fears remain elevated. The stirrings of discontent around the US economy in recent weeks risks turning into something more onerous for investors if this week’s US economic data shows further deterioration. It is worth noting that the ISM services employment component was stronger than expected for February, so there is a chance of an upward surprise for payrolls later today.

It is worth noting that consumers’ confidence levels in the jobs market over the medium term has also trended lower in recent months. This means that the unemployment rate is also worth watching. Any uptick in the unemployment rate could trigger a broad bout of risk aversion. The market is expecting no change, and the unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 4%. Interestingly, the drop in immigration could limit any deterioration in wage growth, we may need to see some serious economic deterioration for wage growth to slow significantly. Wage growth is expected to hold steady at 4.1% for last month.

Payrolls is the last labour market indicator to be released before the Fed meeting on 18/19th March. Fed speakers have, on balance, been trending in a hawkish direction since October. However, in recent weeks there has been a notable increase in caution in Fed speakers’ comments, as the central bank waits to see the impact of the new Trump administration’s economic policies. We expect this tone of caution to continue when Jerome Powell speaks later on Friday.  However, any comments about the impact of tariffs on US inflation pressures could have a large market reaction, especially for the dollar and bonds.

 

Join our NFP Market live today from 1325 GMT here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKFhD4RWudo

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

07.03.2025
18:54

Daily summary: Nervous sentiment at the end of the week, equities are trying to reduce losses 📌

Indexes are cutting initial losses by the end of the session. At the time of publication, the US500 is down 0.18%, the US100 is down 0.40%, and the...

 17:59

BREAKING: EURUSD reduce gains after Powell's comments - 'The economy is doing well, there is no need to rush' 📄📈

In the Fed Chairman’s view, the U.S. economy is in a good place, and American monetary policy is appropriately calibrated to handle any risks, despite...

 17:55

Three markets to watch next week (10.03.2025)

Financial markets remain turbulent amid recent decisions on trade tariffs and defense investment plans in Europe. The coming week will bring slightly less...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator