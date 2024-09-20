Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Nike announces new CEO and stock price hit local highs 📈

15:06 20 September 2024

Nike is on track to close a price gap after nearly three months triggered by a stock discount following the company's 1Q24 results and a downgrade of the company's earnings forecast for the upcoming fiscal year. Today the company's stock price is up more than 7%.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

Nike's stock price is up more than 7%, reaching its highest level since the 1Q24 earnings report. Source: xStation

The impetus for the company's surge in today's session is the news of a change of CEO. After four years, John Donahoe, during whose tenure Nike reached the highest levels of market capitalization, but also lost more than 54% from its peaks, is resigning from his post. 

The decision to change the CEO seemed much needed for the company. With increasing competition and Nike's weakening position in the market, as well as the company's increasingly apparent lack of product innovation, investors' concerns began to materialize in the company's stock price. From the beginning of the year to the August low, Nike has lost more than -34%, and even after today's price jump, the stock is still trading at nearly 20% down from the beginning of 2024.

The choice of Elliott Hill, on the one hand, may seem surprising due to the new CEO's lack of “media savvy,” having made virtually no appearances in the public space. From the company's perspective, however, the choice seems strongly justified, as Elliot Hill is a true veteran among Nike employees. He spent 32 years at the company before leaving in 2020. During that time he worked in managerial positions in both the North American and European divisions. According to media reports, he was one of the anticipated candidates to take over the role of Nike's CEO as early as 2020, before the role was given to John Donahoe. 

Elliott Hill's return is being read as a move toward Nike's return to its previous habits, traditions and strategies. Over the past four years, Nike has heavily changed its strategy, and while this seemed like a good move at first, over time, the subsequent “improvements” have led to a deteriorating bottom line for the company. 

The reaction in Nike shares is not the first spike in the stock price after the news of the CEO change. The last time such a strong move was seen in Starbucks shares was in mid-August, when the company's stock shot up 22% after news that Brian Niccol (Chipotle's former CEO) had taken over the new role. Since then, Starbucks has gained more than 6% more.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator