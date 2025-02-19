Nikola Corporation goes bankrupt; company shares slide 55% 📉

Nikola CorporatNikola Corp. (NKLA.US) has filed for bankruptcy, topping off a long slide for the erstwhile electric vehicle industry darling, which has struggled with weak sales and cycled through CEO changes in the wake of a fraud scandal.
The company's market value peaked at $29 billion in the days close to the IPO, then fell to less than $100 million before filing for bankruptcy.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The company's shares lost nearly 55% before the open of Wall Street regular trading session.
Historical chart of the company's shares. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.