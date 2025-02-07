Non-Farm Payrolls: Market LIVE

Join Kathleen NOW as she guides you through today's Non-Farm Payrolls report. Find out the key numbers that you need to know as they come out, and get all of the initial market reaction

This report is expected to show that the US labour market is in good health, and although job openings are slowing, they fell from 8.15mn in November to 7.6mn in December, layoffs are not increasing. Thus, we expect today’s report to show that the labour market is stable, and the US economy is at full employment, which requires job creation of at least 150k a month.

It is worth noting there is another dimension to this week’s report, as the annual revisions published by the BLS will also take focus. There are revisions for the household and establishment surveys and are part of the BLS’s annual benchmarking process. The initial revisions were released in August, they showed 818k fewer jobs had been created between April 2023 and March 2024, compared to previous readings. This weighed heavily on the S&P 500, which fell more than 1% in the hour after the NFP report on 2nd August.