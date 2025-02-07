Non-Farm Payrolls: Market LIVE

Join Kathleen NOW as she guides you through today's Non-Farm Payrolls report. Find out the key numbers that you need to know as they come out, and get all of the initial market reaction
Join Kathleen NOW: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8_-ZN-f5hc and find out the key numbers that you need to know as they come out, and get all of the initial market reaction.
This report is expected to show that the US labour market is in good health, and although job openings are slowing, they fell from 8.15mn in November to 7.6mn in December, layoffs are not increasing. Thus, we expect today’s report to show that the labour market is stable, and the US economy is at full employment, which requires job creation of at least 150k a month.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
It is worth noting there is another dimension to this week’s report, as the annual revisions published by the BLS will also take focus. There are revisions for the household and establishment surveys and are part of the BLS’s annual benchmarking process. The initial revisions were released in August, they showed 818k fewer jobs had been created between April 2023 and March 2024, compared to previous readings. This weighed heavily on the S&P 500, which fell more than 1% in the hour after the NFP report on 2nd August.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.