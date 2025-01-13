Nvidia loses 3% in pre-market as US unveils new AI chips export curbs 🚩

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA.US) lose 3.5% in pre-market today, as the United States on Monday unveiled new export rules on advanced computing chips addressed for artificial intelligence, to facilitate sales to allies with further curb access to China. The US Commerce Secretary Secretary, Raimondo told that "The US leads the world in AI now -- both AI development and AI chip design -- and it's critical that we keep it that way".
Markets remember also that Trump put heavy tariffs on China during his first term. The AI data centre will need to comply with new security parameters in order to be able to import advanced chips. New rules require authorizations for exports, re-exports and even internal transfers. The new rule will start in 120 days from now, and still some changes may be implemented. According to House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the new rule will also curb remote access to AI capabilities.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Nvidia (NVDA.US), D1 interval
Nvidia shares are pressured not only by new export curbs, but also broader Nasdaq sell-off, climbing treasuries yields and US dollar. As for now, NVDA loses 10% from ATH.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.