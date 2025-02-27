Nvidia's Latest Earnings Report

Join Kathleen Brooks today at 12:00 GMT, as she breaks down Nvidia’s latest results. Find out what they mean for the AI behemoth and also for the broader tech market.
Nvidia posted another monster set of results for Q4. It reported that revenue grew by a whopping $39.3bn, higher than the $38bn expected last quarter, and a 45% increase on the $22bn of revenue it reported a year ago. Net income, or profit, also jumped to $22.09bn, up from $19.36bn in Q3, and gross profit margin was in line with expectations at 73%. The forecast for future revenues, which is one of the most anticipated parts of Nvidia’s results, also saw a decent uptick, the company expects revenues for this quarter to be $43bn +/- 2% for Q1.
Join our market live and find out what the results mean for AI Growth and the tech industry.
