Nvidia's Latest Earnings Report

Nvidia posted another monster set of results for Q4. It reported that revenue grew by a whopping $39.3bn, higher than the $38bn expected last quarter, and a 45% increase on the $22bn of revenue it reported a year ago. Net income, or profit, also jumped to $22.09bn, up from $19.36bn in Q3, and gross profit margin was in line with expectations at 73%. The forecast for future revenues, which is one of the most anticipated parts of Nvidia’s results, also saw a decent uptick, the company expects revenues for this quarter to be $43bn +/- 2% for Q1.

