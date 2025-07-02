BREAKING: EURUSD gains on negative ADP reading 📌

01:15 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for June: ADP Nonfarm Employment Change: actual -33K; forecast 99K; previous 29K; The ADP report showed a negative reading for the first time since February 2022. Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month. Still, the slowdown in hiring has yet to disrupt pay growth Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app "Job losses in professional and business services, and education and health services led the decline. Leisure and hospitality, and manufacturing showed gains"

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.