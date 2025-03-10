NY Fed: the probability of personal debt default is at its highest level since April 2020 🔔📌

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data released its February 2025 Survey of Consumer Expectations. It shows that short-term inflation expectations inched higher, while medium- and longer-term expectations remained stable at 3%. The survey also points to rising pessimism about future finances, tougher credit access, and a jump in expected spending. ** The SCE is a monthly, internet-based survey of approximately 1,300 household heads. This rotating panel structure allows the New York Fed to track changes in individual expectations and behavior over time. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Highlights: Inflation Expectations : Consumers see inflation at 3.1% in the next year, up from 3.0%. Three- and five-year views remain at 3%, near where the Fed likes to see them.



Personal Finances and Spending : Despite current finances staying about the same, more people expect worse finances in a year (up to 27.4%), and anticipated household spending growth rose to 5%.

Stock prices : Probability of higher U.S. stock prices in 12 months dropped 3.3 points to 37.0% (lowest since December 2023).



Prices and Uncertainty : Households worry about faster price increases for food, rent, gasoline, and more. Inflation uncertainty has gone up, even though some Fed officials say long-term inflation fears remain contained.



Job Market Worries : The probability of higher unemployment in the next year is at its highest since September 2023, and people expect it will be harder to quit or find new work. Mean probability of higher unemployment in a year jumped 5.4 points to 39.4% (highest since September 2023).



Credit and Debt : Access to credit is tougher, and the likelihood of missing a debt payment is rising, especially among younger adults and those without a college degree. Probability of missing a minimum payment in next three months rose by 1.3 points to 14.6% (highest since April 2020).



Policy Context : Tariffs under the Trump administration add to fears of higher inflation and a slowing economy, leaving Fed officials balancing potential rate cuts with the risk of rising inflation.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.