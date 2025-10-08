NZDUSD at 6-month lows after unexpected RBNZ rate cut ✂️

- RBNZ unexpectedly cuts the OCR by 50 basis points to 2.50%
- Significant demand gap after a larger-than-expected GDP decline in Q2 2025
- Monetary Policy Committee remains open to further cuts if needed
- RBNZ unexpectedly cuts the OCR by 50 basis points to 2.50%
- Significant demand gap after a larger-than-expected GDP decline in Q2 2025
- Monetary Policy Committee remains open to further cuts if needed
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivered a larger-than-expected 50 bp rate cut, bringing the Official Cash Rate (OCR) down to 2.50% in response to weaker economic growth and a widening demand gap. The Committee noted that domestic inflationary pressures are easing. Core inflation excluding administered prices is consistent with the target, even though headline CPI remains near the upper end of the 1–3% band. Moreover, CPI inflation likely stood around 3.0% in Q3 2025, driven by higher food and regulated service prices. With clear excess capacity in the economy and a stronger policy transmission (lower wholesale, mortgage, and corporate lending rates), the Bank expects inflation to move toward 2% in the first half of 2026.
Unemployment remains worryingly high and, according to the RBNZ Board, poses a greater risk than CPI inflation staying near the upper bound of the Bank’s tolerance range.
RBNZ stance
Ultimately, a majority of members concluded that a 50 bp cut was justified to counter a prolonged demand gap and support economic activity. The Bank left the door open for further monetary easing if conditions warrant.
Macroeconomic situation according to the RBNZ
Macro indicators remain mixed but lean to the weaker side. GDP in Q2 2025 contracted -0.9% QoQ versus expectations for a -0.3% decline (partly due to seasonal factors). Supply constraints — including energy shortages, weather impacts on agriculture, and industrial bottlenecks — have curbed production. Domestically, housing prices are stable, while residential and business investment remain weak, although lower interest rates are beginning to support household spending and should gradually reduce debt-servicing costs.
Market reaction
Markets immediately priced in a more dovish outlook. The New Zealand dollar is the weakest G10 currency today, falling between 0.6% and 1.0%. NZDUSD dropped to a 6-month low, down 1.00% to 0.5740 USD. Swaps now fully price another 25 bp cut in November (to 2.25%) and assign a significant probability to a 2.00% terminal rate.
Daily Summary: U.S.-China Tensions Trigger the Sharpest Sell-Off Since “Liberation Day” ✂️
U.S. government begins federal layoffs; Wall Street sell-off deepens 🔨
US100 down 1.10% ✂️
ECB Not Gearing Up for Changes. Is EURUSD Undervalued?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.