US100 gains 1.5% 📈

US100 futures are up about 1.5% today before the U.S. market open, recovering part of the recent losses amid improving sentiment around the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.
- Recent Senate votes have brought the passage of a temporary funding package closer. The market interprets this as a genuine step toward ending the more than 40-day government shutdown, even if the legislative process is not yet fully completed.
- In this environment, investors prefer to be “early rather than late,” already pricing in a scenario of government reopening and a return to greater fiscal predictability, which supports U.S. asset valuations.
- Additional fuel for the rebound comes from reports that China has temporarily suspended some export restrictions on rare earth metals.
- This trend is further reinforced by very strong data from TSMC. Record revenues are reassuring the market about the durability of demand driven by artificial intelligence development, which remains a key engine of growth on Wall Street.
US100 (H1)
Source: xStation5
Siemens after Earnings: What went wrong?
Google's European troubles
Infineon after Earnings: Massive growth on massive promises
Since October, over 40 million Americans are food insecure - What does this mean for the market?
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.