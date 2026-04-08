NZDUSD: hawkish RBNZ decision and TACO trade support the NZD 🚀

NZDUSD gained as much as 2.00% following the RBNZ decision, supported both by the more hawkish tone of the central bank and the global move after the de-escalation of US–Iran tensions. The kiwi reached around 0.5844 (currently 0.5824). Investors interpreted the decision as a hawkish pause. The RBNZ emphasized that if inflationary pressure spreads beyond energy and begins to affect wages, pricing behavior, or inflation expectations, decisive and rapid rate hikes may be necessary.

The core message from the RBNZ is that the inflation outlook has worsened, even if growth conditions have not improved. The bank indicated that the conflict in the Middle East has significantly altered the outlook through supply chain disruptions and rising oil and fuel prices, which will translate into higher inflation in the short term. Official forecasts point to inflation at 3.0% in March and 4.2% in June, above the 1–3% target range, with key transmission channels including transport, airfares, and food.

At the same time, the RBNZ does not want to overreact to what may be a temporary supply shock. The bank stressed that the situation differs from 2022, as demand in the economy is currently much weaker and spare capacity should limit second-round inflation effects. This is important because domestic activity remains weak: GDP growth is minimal, financial conditions have tightened, and mortgage rates have increased. In other words, the RBNZ faces a difficult trade-off between rising inflation and a still fragile recovery.

Therefore, the decision was perceived as hawkish despite no rate hike. The committee considered more preemptive action to prevent inflation expectations from becoming unanchored but ultimately chose to wait for more data. There are also growing expectations that July could be the first possible timing for rate hikes if inflation pressures persist.

The market backdrop further strengthened the NZD move. The two-week US–Iran ceasefire triggered a strong risk-on move — US500 futures rose around 2.5%, oil prices declined, and the dollar weakened. This supported cyclical currencies, with the NZD standing out thanks to an additional domestic catalyst. At the time of writing, NZDUSD is gaining 1.67%.