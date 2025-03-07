OIL gains 1.3% above $70 fuelled by US - Iran tensions and Russia's remarks 📈

Oil prices rebounded slightly today, gaining nearly 1.5% after reaching a local low of $68 per barrel. This week, OPEC+ confirmed that it will gradually return 2.2 million barrels per day to the market, starting in April. However, the market is reacting to two major factors driving the rebound. First, traders are betting on a potential supply disruption from Iran due to U.S. sanctions aimed at restricting Iranian oil export and economy .

due to . Additionally, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that OPEC+ may reconsider its planned output increase after April if necessary .

. Furthermore, WTI crude may be particularly vulnerable to U.S.-Canada trade tensions , as major Canadian pipelines have reported lower oil transport volumes to U.S. refineries , potentially tightening supply in the U.S. market .

, as , potentially . At the same time, a key driver of falling oil prices has been a weaker U.S. dollar, mixed economic signals from China and the EU, and a decline in U.S. macroeconomic indicators, which suggest weakening consumption and sentiment. OIL charts (D1 interval) Oil rebounds above $70 level today, after re-testing recent local lows. During last 5 sessions, we saw a rising selling volume, which triggered the sell-off below $70 zone. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.