Daily Summary: Wall Street absence limits market's activity

- Thanksgiving in the USA has significantly limited activity in the financial markets. American stock exchanges are not conducting trading today, and the main indices remain inactive. Futures movements are minimal, within a range below 0.1%.
- Due to the absence of investors and capital from the USA in Europe, the European session also shows low volatility and reduced transaction volume. Contracts on DE40, SUI20, SPA35, and UK100 are moving with volatility below 0.1%. A more noticeable decline is seen in NED25, dropping by as much as 0.4%, and W20, which falls by over 0.3%.
- During the European session, PUMA (PUM.DE) stood out, as the market is discounting rumors of a potential acquisition by a Chinese conglomerate. The stock of the clothing company is rising by over 10%.
- European investors received a series of significant macroeconomic data for interpretation and valuation today. Consumers and industry in the Eurozone remain cautious, with another decline in confidence readings, which turned out to be larger than expected. Services perform better, not only growing but also exceeding market expectations.
- The ECB published the "minutes" from its last meeting. Bank representatives emphasize their openness to various policy options and responsiveness to data. Inflation prospects remain unchanged, uncertainty remains elevated but under control. The council signals that the cycle of interest rate hikes has likely come to an end.
- Movement in the commodity market remains small during the session. Oil is experiencing a slight rebound of about 0.7%. Some industrial metals are losing value.
- In the currency market, the NZDUSD and AUDUSD pairs stand out today. The divergence in monetary policy between the banks of Australia and New Zealand compared to the increasingly dovish FED supports the valuation of local currencies.
- An exceptionally calm day for the crypto market. The lack of a session in the USA limits asset price volatility. Bitcoin is rising by about 1.5%. Ethereum shows upward movement around 0.2%.
