Oil gains 3% approaching 70 USD level amid US-Iran tensions 📈

Brent crude oil prices (OIL) are rising today toward $70 per barrel, as markets price in a growing risk of a potential U.S. military intervention in Iran. The United States has reportedly concentrated significant forces in the Middle East, around 7% of the entire U.S. Navy, including the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group.
- Donald Trump warned yesterday that the U.S. Navy would strike Iran more forcefully than during the previous attack unless Tehran signs a nuclear agreement that would effectively halt Iran’s domestic nuclear program.
- Iran has reportedly categorically rejected the U.S. terms and, although the Kremlin said today that negotiations are still possible, markets appear to be pricing in a rising probability of a strike.
- Such a scenario could destabilize the entire region and lead to major disruptions in oil production, potentially pushing prices up toward $80 per barrel - the local peak from June 2025.
OIL chart (D1)
From a technical perspective, the contract has reached the round $70 per barrel level, which also acts as a key resistance zone. As long as prices remain below $71 per barrel, the broader downtrend may stay intact. If a breakout occurs, the first major reaction levels could emerge around $80 per barrel, and potentially higher - near $90, where prices last traded in April 2024.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: A historic day for precious metals; SILVER loses 30%; USD gains 💡
Has the precious metals bubble burst❓ SILVER dips over 33% in a single day 🚨
Three Markets to Watch Next Week (30.01.2026)
Warsh wins Fed race
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.