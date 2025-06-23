Oil Limits Losses Amid Threat of Attack on US Bases

In recent minutes, information has emerged regarding a possible attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which has hosted American and British aircraft in addition to Qatari military forces. The United States indicates it is preparing for a potential strike. This information was reported by Fox News and confirmed by the Wall Street Journal. The attack is reportedly planned to be carried out by missile launchers from Iran.
Additionally, there have been reports of airspace closures in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Aircraft are also said to be turning back from Saudi Arabian airspace. Information has also surfaced that the United States recently withdrew most of its aircraft from the air base in Qatar.
The United States maintains numerous military bases in the region, including in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.
