Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

🛢️Oil Prices Decline 2.5% Amid Ceasefire

07:35 24 June 2025

Following protracted negotiations and a series of renewed rocket attacks, a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Iran and Israel.

Crude oil prices have fallen by over 2.5%, accompanied by notable declines in gold, a weakening of the US dollar, and a rebound in indices futures contracts across major global stock exchanges. This market reaction stems from the confirmed ceasefire agreement, which has been reiterated by both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

It is important to note that an initial agreement was reached overnight between Monday and Tuesday, only to be followed by a series of reciprocal rocket attacks. At 7:00 AM CET, Donald Trump indicated that the agreement was now in effect and cautioned both nations against any breach.

Previously, Iran had signaled its readiness for talks if Israel and the United States refrained from further attacks. Currently, Israel asserts that any violation of the ceasefire will result in renewed heavy bombardment. Israel has also emphasized that it would launch further strikes if it observes a resumption of uranium enrichment activities.

WTI crude oil is currently testing $65 per barrel, reaching its lowest point since June 11. Just yesterday, oil opened at $78 per barrel. At present, there appears to be no imminent threat of Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, significantly reducing market risk.

 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

25.06.2025
09:27

VIX decline extends as US indices rebound continue 📈

Futures on Volatility Index (VIX) extends a decline by 0.6% today as indices on Wall Street continue to rise amid de-escalation in the Middle East and...

 07:49

What next for the oil price?

Oil keeps on flowing Why oil price gains are limited The dollar index flirts with 1-year lows US stocks get a boost from Bitcoin Energy...

 07:19

Economic calendar: Second day of Powell's testimony 🏛️

Futures contracts indicate a higher opening for today's cash session in Europe  The geopolitical situation is calming down, at least temporarily  The...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app