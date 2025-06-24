🛢️Oil Prices Decline 2.5% Amid Ceasefire

Following protracted negotiations and a series of renewed rocket attacks, a ceasefire agreement has been reached between Iran and Israel.
Crude oil prices have fallen by over 2.5%, accompanied by notable declines in gold, a weakening of the US dollar, and a rebound in indices futures contracts across major global stock exchanges. This market reaction stems from the confirmed ceasefire agreement, which has been reiterated by both President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
It is important to note that an initial agreement was reached overnight between Monday and Tuesday, only to be followed by a series of reciprocal rocket attacks. At 7:00 AM CET, Donald Trump indicated that the agreement was now in effect and cautioned both nations against any breach.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Previously, Iran had signaled its readiness for talks if Israel and the United States refrained from further attacks. Currently, Israel asserts that any violation of the ceasefire will result in renewed heavy bombardment. Israel has also emphasized that it would launch further strikes if it observes a resumption of uranium enrichment activities.
WTI crude oil is currently testing $65 per barrel, reaching its lowest point since June 11. Just yesterday, oil opened at $78 per barrel. At present, there appears to be no imminent threat of Iranian actions in the Strait of Hormuz, significantly reducing market risk.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.