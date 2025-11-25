🚨Oil slides 2%

According to ABC News, which cited an anonymous U.S. government source, the Ukrainian delegation has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace settlement. The plan—revised from 28 points down to 19—no longer includes provisions on amnesty or limits on Ukraine’s future armed forces.
- “Ukrainians have agreed to a peace deal,” the U.S. official said. “There are still a few minor details to finalize, but they have agreed to a peace deal,” the official added.
- Earlier, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held secret talks with the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to discuss changes made to the preliminary plan debated in Geneva last weekend. The Geneva talks were led by a team headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Army Secretary Driscoll.
- Both Ukraine and Russia unofficially confirmed the presence of their delegations at those meetings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the plan still requires work, while Russian authorities said they had not received an update on what was discussed in Geneva.
The Trump administration’s diplomatic initiative to restart the peace negotiation process emerged after discussions between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance two weeks ago, with the decision to send the top military commander reportedly viewed favorably by both sides of the conflict.
Source: xStation5
EURNOK muted after weak Germany retail sales and Norwegian unemployment
Daily Summary: Wall Street absence limits market's activity
Precious Metals: Double Peak or Consolidation Before Growth?
Toyota - After Earnings
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.