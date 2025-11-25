🚨Oil slides 2%

According to ABC News, which cited an anonymous U.S. government source, the Ukrainian delegation has agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace settlement. The plan—revised from 28 points down to 19—no longer includes provisions on amnesty or limits on Ukraine’s future armed forces.

“Ukrainians have agreed to a peace deal,” the U.S. official said. “There are still a few minor details to finalize, but they have agreed to a peace deal,” the official added.

Earlier, U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held secret talks with the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates to discuss changes made to the preliminary plan debated in Geneva last weekend. The Geneva talks were led by a team headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Army Secretary Driscoll.

Both Ukraine and Russia unofficially confirmed the presence of their delegations at those meetings. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the plan still requires work, while Russian authorities said they had not received an update on what was discussed in Geneva.

The Trump administration’s diplomatic initiative to restart the peace negotiation process emerged after discussions between President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance two weeks ago, with the decision to send the top military commander reportedly viewed favorably by both sides of the conflict.

