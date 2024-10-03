OIL surges 3.5% after US president Biden comments on possible strike on oil facilities in Iran

Oil prices surged after US president Joe Biden signalled that '(...) We are discussing Israel striking Iran oil facilities.' US told Iran indirectly to not attack Middle East military bases, according to IRNA. According to Biden, the US Administration doesn't expect IDF military response to Iran strike today.
- Lebanese army confirmed 1 soldier death and 1 injured after rescue mission, during Israeli strike today
- Loud explosions were heard today in Beirut in Damascus; Iran criticized G7 statement as 'biased'
- According to IDF, Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets of intelligence headquarters in Beirut
- FlyDubai flights to Iran, Iraq and Jordan will resume from 4 October
- Ministers from Gulf Arab states and Iran discussed de-escalation scenario at Doha, concerns about oil facilities
As for now, there is no clearing signal that, US or Israel will directly strike on Iran's oil facilities. Such a scenario seems not good, nor for Israel (war) and US (higher oil prices). Such a scenario could end in closing the Strait of Hormuz, by Iran's navy (21% global oil supply), hitting its own oil exports to China.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Iran has almost 1.5% of global oil supply, however even marginal changes can influence the stretched global oil market. According to Bloomberg projections from early 2024, total war between Israel and Iran would end in $64 increase of oil barrel price. We can expect that US, China and Arab countries will try to stabilize region, and US communicate about a 'possible' strike to oil facilities may be a warning signal for Iran to not escalate conflict further, despite Israeli army operations.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.