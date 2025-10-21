OpenAI threatens Google’s dominance. Alphabet shares under pressure.

Markets have not yet fully priced in the risk, but further news could increase pressure on Google’s stock.

Key takeaways Google shares fall amid reports of a possible AI browser debut by OpenAI.

Google’s shares are falling following reports that OpenAI may soon announce a new AI-powered web browser. Investors fear that the new product could threaten Google Chrome’s dominant position in the market. The introduction of a browser by OpenAI is not just another product launch; it could be a potential game changer that challenges the very foundations of the tech giant, Google. For years, Alphabet has been primarily associated with internet search services that generate massive advertising revenues. Although these are currently only speculations and rumors, the announcement of OpenAI’s new AI browser is already electrifying the markets. Source: xStation5 If OpenAI actually offers users a completely new, intelligent approach to browsing the internet and searching for information — one that delivers direct, personalized answers instead of traditional links — this could pose a real threat to Google. Chrome’s dominance and Alphabet’s business model could be undermined, shifting the balance of power in the tech market away from the Silicon Valley giant. It is worth noting, however, that Google’s shares have risen sharply since the beginning of the year, significantly outperforming benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Nevertheless, markets have not yet fully priced in the scenario in which OpenAI actually launches a new AI browser. However, if further rumors or official information from OpenAI emerge, pressure on the tech giant’s stock price could intensify, potentially leading to further declines. This could be a moment when the future of online search and browsing looks very different, and OpenAI may become a new player setting the new rules of the game.



