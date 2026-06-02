Oracle and Alphabet shares fall amid AI funding concerns 📉

Oracle (ORCL.US) shares fell more than 4% in premarket trading on Tuesday, giving back part of the nearly 10% gain recorded during the previous session. The decline was not driven by weaker company fundamentals, but rather by growing investor concerns about the cost of expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure. Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares also fell nearly 3% after the company announced plans to raise approximately $80 billion through a stock offering to finance investments in next-generation technologies.

Key Takeaways

Oracle is down more than 4% in premarket trading after its shares reached their highest levels since November during the previous session.

Alphabet plans to raise $80 billion through a stock sale, with the proceeds earmarked for AI infrastructure investments.

Investors are increasingly focusing not only on AI's growth potential, but also on the massive capital required to support it.

Alphabet Highlights the Scale of AI Spending

The trigger for Oracle's decline was Alphabet's announcement of an $80 billion equity offering. Berkshire Hathaway is expected to participate in the deal with an investment of roughly $10 billion. The capital raised will be used to expand data-center capacity and computing infrastructure needed to meet growing demand for AI services.

The move highlights just how expensive the race for AI leadership has become. Back in April, Alphabet increased its projected capital expenditure budget for the year to as much as $190 billion. For investors, this serves as a reminder that success in AI depends not only on technology and customer demand, but also on access to enormous amounts of capital.

Why Are Investors Reacting Through Oracle?

For Oracle, the AI boom may be a double-edged sword. On one hand, the company benefits from rising demand for cloud infrastructure and enterprise software solutions. On the other hand, investors are beginning to question how long technology companies can continue financing massive AI investments without putting pressure on margins, balance sheets, or future capital-raising needs.

As a result, the market is increasingly focused not only on which companies stand to benefit from artificial intelligence, but also on which firms may ultimately bear the largest costs of building the infrastructure behind it.

Source: xStation5