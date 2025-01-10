Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Payrolls surprise sees dollar lurch higher, as EUR/USD takes step closer to parity

15:14 10 January 2025

The jump in US payrolls last month had a major impact on financial markets. The dollar surged higher, the oil price is higher by 3.55%, and Brent crude oil is now above $80 per barrel, the highest level since October. Equities are lower, and although bond yields surged in the minutes after the release, they have retreated as we have progressed through the afternoon.

US payrolls expanded by 256k last month, beating the 165k expected and higher than the downwardly revised 212k for November. Far from moderating as analysts expected, the US labour market is expanding at a decent clip. This was the 48th month of expansion. The largest number of jobs were created in the education and health services sector, however, there was an unexpected increase in trade, transportation, and utilities jobs, this comes after jobs in this sector contracted in November. Usually increases in the transportation sector is a sign of economic strength and the boost to utilities jobs could be in anticipation of Donald Trump’s entry to the White House and his fondness for drilling more oil wells, which may be boosting the oil price on Friday.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

True resilience on show from the US labour market

The unemployment rate also ticked lower to 4.1% from 4.2%, and the underemployment rate also ticked lower to 7.5% from 7.7%. This suggests that both the household survey and the establishment survey of labour market growth strengthened last month, which is a true sign of labour market resilience in the US.

Market reaction hits stocks hard as bond yields waver

The market reaction was brutal, stocks are a sea of red in Europe and in the US. The Dow Jones is down nearly 1%, however, the biggest casualty in the US is the Nasdaq, which is lower by 1.61% as growth companies get sold off on the back of reduced expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Could Italy be the next victim of the bond market vigilantes?

The global bond market initially sold off sharply on the back of the payrolls report. As Treasury yields surged, UK bond yields, which have risen sharply this week, followed Treasury yields higher, but have since retreated, no doubt giving the UK Treasury some breathing room after a stressful week. The 10-year UK bond yield is higher by 2.9bps, this is roughly inline with other European bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield is higher by nearly 6bps. Interestingly, Italy’s 10-year yield has had a bigger upward reaction to the payrolls figure than UK yields. Since Italy also has a problem with overspending public money, this could be a sign that Italy’s bonds could come under the glare of the bond market vigilantes in the coming weeks.

Dollar is king once more

The dollar lurched higher as the stronger pace of jobs growth reduced expectations of Fed rate cuts this year. There is now only a 36% chance of a rate cut by May and less than a 50% chance of a rate cut by June. US interest rates are now expected to end 2025 at 3.99%, nearly 10bps higher than Thursday. GBP/USD initially sold off sharply and fell below $1.22 for the first time since 2023, however, it has since recovered slightly and is back above $1.2230. It has been a bruising week for the pound. The path of least resistance for sterling is lower, and another sell off could see this pair test the key support level of $1.20.  EUR/USD also dropped by 90 pips in the aftermath of this report, however, it has since recovered by 20pips, although the euro still looks extremely weak. Parity for EUR/USD is within striking distance, and with such a large gap in growth expectations and the dollar’s yield advantage, it is hard to imagine that traders will not test this psychologically significant level in the coming days and weeks.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

10.01.2025
18:43

Daily Summary: Markets Selloff After Strong NFP

Strong December jobs report shocked markets, with 256,000 new payrolls far exceeding expectations of 164,000. This triggered a broad market selloff...

 17:52

The FTC meeting casts a shadow over the success of the M&A transactions 📉

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has scheduled a closed meeting for next Thursday. Although the topic of the meeting has not been disclosed, investors...

 17:00

Markets Bleed on Strong NFP📉

U.S. stocks declined sharply today, with the US 500 (S&P 500) falling 1.6%, as a stronger-than-expected December jobs report forced investors to recalibrate...
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
SESSID Expiration date 9 September 2022
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 16 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga Expiration date 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 16 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 16 October 2026
af_id Expiration date 31 March 2025
afUserId Expiration date 1 March 2026
af_id Expiration date 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 8 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
_gcl_au Expiration date 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 28 September 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 16 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 14 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 14 April 2025
_uetsid Expiration date 17 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
MUID Expiration date 10 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 10 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 10 November 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 16 October 2026
MSPTC Expiration date 10 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 8 October 2022
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie Expiration date 8 September 2023
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 16 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 17 October 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 14 April 2025
personalization_id Expiration date 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator