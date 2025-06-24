Powell reaffirms cautious Fed stance amid solid economy and tariff uncertainty 📃📌

- Labor market conditions remain strong—average payroll gains of 124 k per month and 4.2 % unemployment—with wage growth cooling yet still above inflation.
- Higher tariffs are likely to lift prices and weigh on activity; the Fed must stop a one-time price jump from feeding a broader inflation cycle.
- Policy stance: funds rate unchanged, balance-sheet runoff slowing; FOMC feels “well-positioned” to wait for clearer data before cutting or hiking.
- Recent remarks from Governors Waller and Bowman signal openness to easing as soon as July, but Powell’s testimony keeps a data-dependent, wait-and-see mode.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress that the U.S. economy remains “solid,” with unemployment low and private domestic demand steady, but he highlighted elevated uncertainty—especially around trade policy and tariffs—that could reduce future growth. Inflation has fallen sharply from its 2022 peak yet is still remaining a bit above the Fed’s 2% target, while shorter-term inflation expectations have ticked up on tariff concerns. A robust labor market continues to narrow long-standing demographic gaps in jobs and wages, and—crucially—Powell judged that today’s labor market is not a source of alarming wage-price pressures.
On policy, the Federal Open Market Committee has left the federal-funds target at 4.25-4.50% since January and is comfortable “for the time being” watching incoming data before considering any adjustments. Powell stressed that the Fed’s top job is to keep longer-run inflation expectations anchored so a one-time price rise from tariffs does not morph into persistent inflation. The Committee will balance that goal with its maximum-employment mandate, noting that true job-market strength is impossible without price stability.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Market reaction
Major US equity indices trimmed earlier gains after Powell’s remarks, and short-term interest-rate futures edged lower as traders saw a slightly smaller probability of a July rate cut. However, the market reaction is not significant at the moment.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.