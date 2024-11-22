Ripple rallies 22% 📈Bitcoin one step closer to $100k amid strong ETF inflows and SEC chair Gensler stepping down in 2025

Ripple (XRP) gains almost 23% today as crypto market react to Gary Gensler announced step down, planned for 20 January 2025. Now investors expect that SEC will be ruled by pro-crypto chair, however we can assume that it will be not Robinhood CFO Gallagher, who told today that he is 'not interested in being considered for the US SEC Chair role'. Crypto market anticipates that Ripple will win in the court with the SEC and new US administration will probably be interested in increasing Ripple role as a global decentralized fintech company.

CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.US) will launch the first cash-settled spot Bitcoin options product since next Monday, December 2. We can clearly see today that investors are choosing smaller cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin approaches $100k resistance zone. Bitcoin ETFs attracted almost $1 billion net inflows yesterday, close to an all-time record; as of now, BTC spot price is near $99k. Source: XTB Reserach, Bloomberg Finance L.P. Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Ripple and Bitcoin D1 charts Current scale of Bitcoin price reaction since August 5 lows is close to September 2023 - March 2024 rally; almost $50,000 up in price. Again, a percentage number of short term Bitcoin holders in profit is near 100%; historically, according to on-chain Glassnode analysis, such periods (rising above ATH and searching for new record to stabilize and decline) usually date 22 days. As of 22 November, this phase is near this number. Source: xStation5 Source: xStation5

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.