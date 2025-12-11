Rivian is developing its own AI chip for autonomous driving 💡

Rivian (RIVN.US) officially announced at its inaugural AI & Autonomy Day on 11 December 2025 the development of an in-house AI processor called the Rivian Autonomy Processor (RAP1) specifically designed for autonomous vehicle control. The 5-nanometre chip achieves 1,600 INT8 TOPS (trillion operations per second) and processes 5 billion pixels per second, enabling advanced processing of data from cameras, radars and LiDAR sensors. The solution represents Rivian's shift towards full vertical integration, similar to Tesla, which is also developing its own AI chips instead of relying on NVIDIA technology.

Along with the new chip, Rivian unveiled the Autonomy+ package, available from 2026 for a one-time fee of $2,500 or $49.99 per month. The service will enable hands-free driving on more than 3.5 million miles of roads in the US and Canada, and ultimately aims to offer "eyes-off" technology and Level 4 autonomous driving (Level 4). In addition, Rivian will integrate LiDAR sensors into future R2 models to improve obstacle detection and environment mapping. The whole system would be supported by an internally developed Large Driving Model (LDM) — a training model similar to large language models, using data from extensive driving datasets.

The company's shares are losing nearly 4% today.

Source: xStation