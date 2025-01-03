Rivian shares gain 5% after reporting higher Q4 deliveries 🚗

Rivian (RIVN.US) reported fourth quarter vehicle production and deliveries that topped the average estimates of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company's shares are currently gaining more than 5% in pre-market trading on Wall Street.

Production 12,727 vehicles, estimates 11,458

Vehicles delivered 14,183, estimates 13,402

On a full-year 2024 basis, the company produced 49,476 vehicles and delivered 51,579 vehicles. The results were in line with management's projections for full-year 2024, which called for production of 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles and delivery of 50,500 to 52,000 vehicles. The company will present its final Q4 report on February 20 this year.

The company's shares are gaining more than 5% before the opening of the session on Wall Street and are trading in the $14 per share zone.

Source: xStation