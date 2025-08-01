Read more
BREAKING: EMU Inflations Stays at 2.0%. Euro remains weak

10:00 1 August 2025

EMU Inflation for July: 2.0% (expectations: 1.9% YoY; previously: 2.0% YoY)

Core CPI: 2.3% YoY (expectations: 2.3% YoY; previously: 2.3% YoY)

Monthly CPI: 0,0% MoM (expectations: -0.1% MoM; previously: 0.3% Mom)

Inflations numbers are a little bit higher than expectations, which confirms the ECB's decision to keep interest rates unchanged in the near future. Despite higher inflation numbers, EURUSD continues downward pressure, approaching 1.1400 level that was seen last time on June 10. 

 

 

