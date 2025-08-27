Royal Bank of Canada shares surge 5% after robust earnings report 📈

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.US) delivered a strong third quarter, comfortably beating analyst expectations and posting record earnings across all of its major business lines. Shares of the leading Canadian bank surge more than 5% today, reaching all-time-high and outperforming almost all US and Canadian financial sector.
Q3 2025 Earnings
-
Net income: $5.4 billion, up 21% from $4.5 billion in Q3 2024.
-
Reported EPS: $3.75 versus $3.09 a year earlier.
-
Adjusted EPS: $3.84, topping analyst estimates of $3.32 and well above $3.12 in Q2.
-
Revenue: $16.99 billion, compared with $14.63 billion a year ago.
-
Provision for credit losses (PCLs): $881 million, higher than $659 million last year but below analyst expectations of $1 billion; also down sharply from $1.4 billion in Q2.
-
Segment performance:
-
Personal Banking net income: $1.9 billion (+22% y/y)
-
Commercial Banking: $836 million (+2% y/y)
-
Wealth Management: $1.1 billion (+15% y/y)
-
Capital Markets: $1.3 billion (+13% y/y)
-
Insurance: $247 million (+45% y/y)
-
-
Return on Equity (ROE): 17.3% reported; 17.7% adjusted.
-
Efficiency ratio: 54.4% reported; 53.5% adjusted, reflecting strong cost control.
Business segments breakdown
-
Personal Banking
-
Net income up 22% year-over-year; PPPT also up 22%.
-
Revenue rose 13%, driven by 14% growth in net interest income and a 24 bps increase in net interest margin to 2.61%.
-
Average volume growth of 3% with flat expenses year-over-year.
-
Efficiency ratio improved to 37.2%.
-
-
Commercial Banking
-
Net income and adjusted net income both up 2% year-over-year; PPPT rose 8%.
-
Revenue grew 6%, supported by an 8% rise in net interest income.
-
Expenses rose only 1% year-over-year, yielding an efficiency ratio of 32.4%.
-
-
Wealth Management
-
Net income up 15% year-over-year; revenue up 11%.
-
Canadian Wealth Management revenue up 15%; Global Asset Management up 14%; U.S. Wealth Management up 7%.
-
-
Capital Markets
-
Net income up 13% year-over-year; PPPT surged 36%.
-
Revenue grew 25%, with Corporate & Investment Banking up 11% and Global Markets up 37%.
-
A strong rebound compared with the cautious tone on investment banking in Q2.
-
-
U.S. Region
-
Net income rose 21% year-over-year.
-
Efficiency ratio improved to 81.5%, down 6.6 percentage points year-over-year.
-
Capital and Credit Management
-
CET1 capital ratio steady at 13.2%.
-
Repurchased 5.4 million shares worth $955 million in Q3.
-
Credit quality remained stable:
-
PCL on impaired loans relatively flat.
-
PCL ratio at 35 bps (up 8 bps y/y, down 23 bps q/q).
-
Allowance for credit losses rose by $161 million.
-
Gross impaired loans fell by $188 million q/q; new impaired loan formations trended lower.
-
-
Digital adoption: over 10 million active digital users and 190 million sessions in Q3, supporting both efficiency gains and customer experience.
-
Management expects continued net interest income growth in the high single to low double digits and solid loan growth in commercial banking in the second half of 2025.
-
Record Q3 results demonstrate the strength of RBC’s diversified model, resilience in a challenging macroeconomic environment, and ability to deliver strong shareholder returns while maintaining prudent risk management.
RY.US shares (D1)
Source: xStation5
