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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

15:41 · 30 April 2026

🗽S&P 500 companies with the record net margin since 2009 - FactSet data

S&P 500 profit margins remain remarkably resilient despite concerns over higher oil prices. According to FactSet data, the blended net profit margin for US companies in Q1 2026 stands at 13.4%, which would mark the highest level since tracking began in 2009. Currently, 5 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 are reporting year-over-year margin expansion in Q1 2026 vs Q1 2025, while 6 sectors are above their 5-year average margins.
  • S&P 500: Net profit margin for Q1 2026 stands at 13.4%, above the previous record of 13.2% in Q4 2025.
  • Technology remains the clear leader: The IT sector reports margins of 29.1% vs 25.4% YoY, continuing to drive overall index profitability.
  • Communication Services under pressure: Margins declined to 14.1% from 16.0% a year ago.
  • Energy lags despite higher prices: The sector posts margins of 6.6%, well below its 5-year average of 9.6%, despite elevated oil and broader energy prices.
  • Quarter-over-quarter improvement is not broad-based: Margins increased in five sectors, led by Utilities (15.1% vs 12.1% in Q4 2025), but declined in six sectors, particularly in Energy and Industrials. In Industrials, margins fell to 11.1% from 12.3% a year ago.

US500 (H1 interval)

Looking at the US500 chart, the contract is attempting to hold above the EMA200 on the hourly timeframe, with the 7,140 level acting as a key support zone. Notably, Wall Street continues to price in further improvement. Consensus forecasts for S&P 500 net margins stand at 14.1% in Q2, 14.6% in Q3, and 14.6% in Q4 2026. These assumptions appear relatively optimistic given the mixed signals coming from US consumer strength.

Source: xStation5


Source: FactSet

Source: FactSet

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