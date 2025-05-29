Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

Salesforce Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1 Results

12:34 29 May 2025

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM.US) raised its revenue and adjusted profit forecasts for fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, following better-than-expected first-quarter results driven by robust cloud spending and growing adoption of its AI platform.

The enterprise software provider reported Q1 revenue of $9.83 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $9.75 billion and marking 7.6% year-over-year growth. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.58, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.55.

Agentforce AI Platform Shows Promise

Salesforce's Agentforce platform emerged as a key growth driver, with the company closing over 8,000 deals since launch, half of which are already generating revenue. The AI agent platform helped drive Data Cloud and AI annual recurring revenue past $1 billion, up 120% year-over-year.

Concurrent with earnings, Salesforce announced plans to acquire data management platform Informatica for $8 billion, its largest deal since the $27.1 billion Slack acquisition in 2021. The acquisition aims to strengthen data integration capabilities crucial for AI agent deployment.

Raised Guidance

Based on strong performance, Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $41-$41.3 billion, up from the previous range of $40.5-$40.9 billion. The company also increased adjusted earnings guidance to $11.27-$11.33 per share.

Salesforce (D1)

The stock is trading above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Bulls will aim for the 38.2% retracement level, while bears are expected to retest the 23.6% level. RSI shows a short-term bearish divergence, while MACD remains tight following a bearish crossover.

 
 

 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

30.05.2025
18:43

Daily summary: Return of US-China trade tensions reignites risk-off mood (29.05.2025)

Wall Street indexes closed the week and month with losses. The US500 dropped over 0.6%, while the US100 fell about 1%.  Sentiment worsened...

 18:16

Three markets to watch next week (29.05.2025)

Another exciting week on the markets is behind us. Uncertainty over tariffs and the legal turmoil surrounding the Trump administration are adding to the...

 17:45

Cocoa prices rebound 6% 🍫

Cocoa prices are rising today by over 6%, once again approaching the $10,000 level. Today's gains are most likely a rebound after recent sharp declines...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app