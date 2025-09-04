Read more
Salesforce shares down 6% after earnings 📉AI failed to fuel growth?

18:12 4 September 2025

The US services giant Salesforce (CRM.US) loses almost 6% today on disappointing guidance. Salesforce shares are hurt after the company issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.

  • The stock is now down almost 27% in 2025, making it the worst performer among large-cap tech companies this year. Despite the slump, Salesforce’s Q2 revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $10.24 billion, beating Wall Street expectations.

  • Earnings per share also topped estimates, showing operational strength. For Q3, Salesforce forecasted $10.24–$10.29 billion in revenue. It's slightly below analysts’ $10.29 billion projection.

  • Investors worry that artificial intelligence could erode traditional software demand, creating long-term uncertainty for SaaS providers. Salesforce says it’s investing heavily in AI, but hasn’t enjoyed the same market boost as peers focused on infrastructure.

  • The company closed 12,500 Agentforce deals, including 6,000 paid contracts, with 40% of bookings coming from existing clients. CEO Marc Benioff dismissed AI-related fears, calling them “nonsense” and highlighting an ongoing “great transformation” in software.

  • Salesforce kept its full-year revenue outlook, which may be a signal that company organic growth is slowing, but raised its earnings guidance, now targeting $11.33–$11.37 adjusted EPS on $41.1–$41.3 billion revenue.

Salesforce shares (D1 interval)

 

Source: xStation5

