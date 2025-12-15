Sanofi Under Pressure After FDA Delay and Failed Trials

Sanofi shares came under significant pressure following the release of negative news regarding tolebrutinib, an innovative drug being developed for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. The company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not issue a regulatory decision by the originally planned date of December 28, 2025. A new timeline has not yet been set, and Sanofi expects further guidance from the FDA only by the end of the first quarter of 2026. At the same time, at the regulator’s request, a program has been launched that will allow some patients to access the therapy before the official decision.
The company’s situation was further worsened by clinical trial results. In a large Phase 3 study, tolebrutinib did not achieve the expected outcomes for patients with primary progressive multiple sclerosis. The drug did not slow disease progression compared to placebo, leading Sanofi to abandon plans to seek approval for this indication, which affects roughly ten percent of people with multiple sclerosis.
In response, the company announced it will conduct an impairment test for the tolebrutinib project, with results expected in January. At the same time, Sanofi reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025 and emphasized that it still believes in the drug’s potential in its main indication. However, the market reacted nervously. The company’s shares on the Paris exchange fell by more than 4%, marking the largest one-day decline in three months. Markets are beginning to question previous peak sales estimates of around 1.7 billion dollars per year, although some analysts still see value in the project’s key indication.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Dollar loses ground after NFP; OIL.WTI at its lowest since 2021 💡
OIL.WTI loses 2.5% 📉
From Euphoria to Correction: CoreWeave and the Future of AI Infrastructure
Market focus shifts to CPI, while Brent crude slips below $60
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.