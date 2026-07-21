Silver breaks above $59 and attracts capital again. Gold remains in the shadow of its younger sibling

Today’s session marks a decisive return of buying interest in precious metals, with silver being the biggest beneficiary of this move. After breaking through the previous resistance zone around $58 per ounce, the metal moved above the $59 level, recording gains of more than 5%.

The strength of silver is driven by several overlapping factors. Investors are once again increasing their exposure to precious metals amid a weaker US dollar and expectations regarding future central bank policy. Additional support comes from silver’s industrial role. Unlike gold, silver is not only a safe-haven asset, but also a commodity widely used across various sectors of the economy, including photovoltaics, electronics, and technologies related to the energy transition.

Source: xStation5

The break above the $59 level also carries important technical significance. In recent days, the $58–59 area acted as a barrier where selling pressure emerged. Breaking through this range indicates that buyers have taken control of the market and could open the way for further gains towards the next resistance levels, particularly around $60 and beyond.

Gold is also benefiting from the improved sentiment across precious metals markets, although its performance remains more moderate. The metal is still affected by previous technical pressure and needs to overcome key resistance levels before a more sustained trend reversal can be confirmed.

Source: xStation5

Today’s session highlights the clear outperformance of silver compared with gold. Investors are directing capital not only towards assets that provide protection against uncertainty, but also towards a metal that can benefit from a recovery in industrial demand. Holding above the $59 level will be a key signal in determining whether the current move is merely a short-term rebound or the beginning of another upward leg