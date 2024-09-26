Silver hits highest levels since 2012 📈

Precious metals continue their bullish streak, breaking out to new peaks. In the case of gold, we note today more than 0.8% increases, which with their range pushed the bullion above $2675 per ounce. In the case of silver, the scale of appreciation is even greater, as it reaches 2.2%. Thus, SILVER breaks above $32.5 and is trading at its highest levels since 2012.
Precious metals are invariably gaining in anticipation of further interest rate cuts in the US and other world economies. Indeed, these have clearly accelerated since the beginning of the month following Powell's dovish comments on the recent decision to cut the US interest rate by 50 basis points, against forecasts of 25 points. Source: Bloomberg Financial LP
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Silver is trading today at its highest levels since December 2012. Source: xStation
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.