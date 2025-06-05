SILVER surges 3.5% reaching 13-year highs 📈

Silver (SILVER) is gaining 3.5% today, reaching nearly $35.6 per ounce and hitting its highest levels since 2012. The rally is fueled by a weakening U.S. dollar, which remains under pressure. Yesterday’s ISM services data from the United States showed lower new orders, higher prices, and a relatively stable labor market.
A favorable macroeconomic climate is boosting interest in so-called safe haven assets, which is also reflected in the weaker dollar. On the other hand, rising fiscal risks in the United States are prompting more capital to diversify away from cash and bonds—supporting sentiment toward precious metals. Gold is also up today by around 0.7%, trading close to $3,400 per ounce.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
SILVER (Weekly Interval)
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.