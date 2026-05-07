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CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

09:35 · 7 May 2026

Silver surges 3% 📈Precious metals bull market momentum is back?

Silver is gaining more than 3% and approaching the $80 per ounce level. Since the local low near $62 per ounce, the price has already climbed more than 25%, supported by a weaker US dollar, falling Treasury yields, and solid global industrial data. Silver is also breaking above the EMA50 (orange line) for the first time since April 17.

Source: xStation5

Looking at silver on the hourly timeframe, the chart shows a triangle formation, where the base scenario points toward an upside breakout. Such a move may already be unfolding, although the $80 area could still act as an important resistance zone, similarly to the $82–83 range, where the latest local peak is located.

Source: xStation5

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