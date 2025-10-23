STMicroelectronics shares down 14% amid mixed future outlook📉

- STMicroelectronics shares are down almost 14% today after Q3 earnings report
- Wall Street sells company shares after mixed future business outlook, despite 'healthy quarter'
Shares of STMicroelectronics (STM.US) fell nearly 14% after the semiconductor manufacturer issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the fourth quarter of 2025. Despite a solid rebound in the third quarter, the outlook signals persistent challenges across key markets, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.
Third Quarter Results
Net revenue for the third quarter reached $3.19 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but up 15.2% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding market expectations.
Non-GAAP EPS declined 21.6% year-over-year to $0.29, yet jumped 383% from the previous quarter, indicating a strong sequential recovery.
The company reported a clear operating turnaround — from an operating loss of $133 million in Q2 to operating income of $180 million in Q3.
Segment Performance
Analog, MEMS & Sensors (AM&S) – revenue rose 7% YoY to $1.43 billion, mainly driven by the Imaging segment.
Microcontrollers, Digital ICs & RF (MDRF) – up 5.3% YoY to $1.32 billion, reflecting stable demand.
Power & Discrete (P&D) – down 34.3% YoY to $429 million, weighed by weakness in the industrial and power sectors.
The book-to-bill ratio indicates continued but moderating demand in automotive and industrial markets.
Outlook and Strategic Direction
STMicro expects full-year 2025 revenue of $11.75 billion, slightly below the analysts’ consensus of $11.79 billion.
For the fourth quarter, the company projects revenue of $3.28 billion, compared to market expectations of $3.38 billion.
CEO Jean-Marc Chery reaffirmed the company’s strategic priorities, which include:
Accelerating innovation across key product lines,
Restructuring manufacturing operations and optimizing costs to achieve targeted savings,
Strengthening free cash flow generation.
STMicro’s focus on cost discipline and reduced capital spending reflects prudent management amid challenging market conditions but may also limit growth potential in 2025. Investors remain concerned that demand recovery in automotive and industrial segments could take longer than anticipated, explaining Thursday’s sharp share price decline.
