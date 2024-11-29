Swiss GDP slightly higher 📊Consumer spending in France with unexpected monthly drop

Prelim YoY CPI from France came in down 1.3% vs 1.4% exp. and 1.2% previously
- Prelim MoM CPI from France came in down -0.1% vs 0% exp. and 0.2% (NSA)
French consumer spending came in down -0.4% MoM vs 0% exp. and 0.2% previously
- French Q3 GDP came in 0.4% MoM; in line with forecasts
Swiss GDP came in 2% YoY vs 1.8% exp. and 1.8% previously; 0.4% QoQ; in line with expectations
- Swiss KOF indicator came in 101.8 vs 100 exp. and 99.8 previously
Spanish retail sales came in 3.5% YoY vs 3.7% exp. and 4.1% previously
EURCHF pair is up today only 0.1%; the pair reacted with slightly up move after stronger than expected macro from Switzerland, and lower than expected CPI inflation from France, with unexpected miss in French consumer spending.
Source: xStation5
